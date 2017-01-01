More than a dozen auto break-ins and larcenies that occurred across three apartment complexes near Salisbury Street over the course of one night at the end of June probably only took minutes to occur and could have been avoided altogether if the vehicles had been locked.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 13 & 14, 2019 edition.
Car break-ins
More than a dozen auto break-ins and larcenies that occurred across three apartment complexes near Salisbury Street over the course of one night at the end of June probably only took minutes to occur and could have been avoided altogether if the vehicles had been locked.
Previous post: Bright Beginnings
Next post: Fire chief retiring