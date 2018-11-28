Cantrell

Mr. James “Jim” Andrew Cantrell, 69, passed away November 27, 2018 with his family by his side.

A Prayer Vigil will be held 12:00PM Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

Jim was born on May 13, 1949 in Newport, Rhode Island to the late Charles and Louise Cantrell. He served honorably during the Vietnam Conflict in the United States Marine Corps where he was wounded in action and he medically retired with an honorable discharge. Jim later started working with the United States Postal Service. In his early career, he was a videographer and was able to travel all over the country. Jim retired with over 30 years as a mail flow clerk. Jim could often be found working in his yard. He took great pride in making his home into a sanctuary for his family. He was an amazing stained glass artist, a model train enthusiast, loving husband, father and the best “Pop” to his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 48 years, Lynn Cantrell; daughters Jennifer Spencer and husband Blake, Stephanie Smith and husband Derek, Caitlin Price and husband Chris; grandchildren Dylan, Riley, Haylee, Grayson, Trent, Hunter and Corbin James; brothers Charles Cantrell, John Cantrell, Bill Cantrell and wife Linda.

