Baby Leo Animal Rescue is conducting a canned food drive for Crisis Control Ministry in Kernersville now through January 14.
Donation bins will be located at the Kernersville News lobby at 300 East Mountain Street, Custom Controls at 4249 Kernersville Road and O’Brien Architecture at 143 North Main Street. For more, see the Thursday, January 3, 2019 edition.
Canned food drive
