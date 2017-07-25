Candidate filings

Peggy Leight has filed to run for a third term on the Walkertown Town Council, filing her campaign papers at the Forsyth County Board of Elections office in downtown Winston-Salem on Monday, July 17.

Leight was first elected to Walkertown’s Town Council in 2009 and then again in 2013. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 22 & 23, 2017 edition.