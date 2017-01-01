Candidate filings

N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell, a former member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education and the N.C. House of Representatives, will not face any challengers in the Republican primary in March after filing for re-election last month. That won’t be the case on the other side of the aisle after three Democrats filed their candidacies for Folwell’s post.

