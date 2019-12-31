Candidate filings

In years past, eastern Forsyth County was split between two N.C. House districts for representation in the state General Assembly. After the most recent round of reconfigured legislative maps, that will no longer be the case.

The new maps combine all of eastern Forsyth County, including Kernersville, Walkertown and Belews Creek into a new District 75. Republican and Democratic voters in Kernersville in the newly drawn District 75 will go to the primary polls in March to select a candidate from their parties to represent them in the November general election.

For more, see the Tuesday, December 31, 2019 edition.