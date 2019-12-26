Candidate filings

The newly drawn 6th District congressional race will see a March primary as several Democrats and Republicans filed their candidacies ahead of Friday’s Dec. 20 filing deadline.

Local voters will likely have to familiarize themselves on an entirely fresh slate of candidates as none have ever appeared on a ballot in Kernersville.

This will be the final year that Forsyth County and Kernersville are represented by a congressperson in the 5th District. U.S. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, a Republican. For more, see the Thursday, December 26, 2019 edition.