Canada

Kernersville – Neal William Canada, 89, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehab. Neal was born on September 3, 1927 in Forsyth County to Elmer and Ruth Hines Canada. Neal retired from Thomas Built Buses with 43 years of service and was a member of Bunker Hill United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, Neal was preceded in death by three sisters, and two brothers.

Surviving are his wife, Jacqueline Campbell Canada; one brother, Dale Canada (wife, Glenda); one sister, Lolene Matthews; a sister-in-law, Carolyn McKaughan; two brothers-in-law, G.T. Campbell (wife, Gaylene) and Billy Campbell (wife, Shirley); a sister in law; Dorothy Canada, a special niece, Ashley Blalock and many other special nieces, nephews and relatives.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Bunker Hill United Meth-odist Church with Rev. David Rorie officiating. Burial will follow at Bunker Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2017 at Hayworth Miller Kern-ersville Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, 1510 Bunker-Hill Sandy Ridge Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.Hayworth-Miller.com.