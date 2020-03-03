Campbell

Ray Nelson Campbell, 82, of Kernersville, NC passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 12:00PM Friday March 6, 2020 at Triad Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Wall officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 11:00AM to 12:00PM Friday at the church.

A native of Shreve, OH, Ray was the husband of 60 years to Betty Davis Campbell and the son of the late, James R. Campbell and Grace Bowman Campbell. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps. Ray retired from Piedmont Airlines/U. S. Airways after 35 years of service. He was a faithful member of Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville, NC.

Survivors include his wife, Betty of the home; son, Ray Randall Campbell and wife, Julia of Newton, NC; daughter, Kelley Wittmann and husband, Chris of Kernersville, NC; grandchildren, Ryan Wittmann, Tye Wittmann, and Miranda Campbell; brother, Jim Campbell and wife, Jan of Phoenix, AZ; sisters, Nancy Pifer of Columbus, OH, and Avis Campbell of Arizona; and two special sisters-in-law, Jackie Davis and Gail Cunningham of Bristol, TN.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Campbell.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International Forsyth East Camp, P.O. Box 1160, Kernersville, NC 27285.