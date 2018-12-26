Campaign coordinator

Körner’s Folly has received a $25,000 community grant for a campaign coordinator to manage a capital fundraising campaign set to launch later next year.

The historic museum, located on South Main Street, was one of 16 recipients to receive grants from the Winston-Salem Foundation this month totaling more than $300,000 from the Winston-Salem Foundation.

