Calhoun

KERNERSVILLE – Mr. Jeffrey Wayne Calhoun, 61, passed away May 26, 2019 peacefully at his residence. He was born in Forsyth County on August 30, 1957 to the late John Henry Calhoun and Evelyn Loraine McKaughan Calhoun. Jeffrey was extremely mechanically inclined and loved working on all kinds of engines and motors. He was an avid Nascar fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one stepdaughter, Sandor Anna Maria. Surviving are; his loving wife, Anna Marie Calhoun of 13 years, two brothers, Michael Calhoun (Charlene) and Johnny Calhoun (Lynne), uncle Ronnie McKaughan, two Nieces Tracy Hall and Connie Dillard, three step grandchildren, Varvolgyi Nikolett, Varvolgyi Reka, and Varvolgyi Patricia. A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com