Cain

Richard Donald (Don) Cain, 79, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 23 at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. He started his working career by delivering papers at the age of 12. By the time he was 17 he owned his own Shell Service Station in Kernersville. He worked at Western Electric, RJR and Roadway Trucking but his love for the outdoors and people, led him to become a contractor. He built houses and mobile home parks throughout Kernersville and Walkertown. In his later years, he continued to work as hard as his body would allow but his biggest accomplishment was realizing how important and precious his family was.

Preceded in death by his parents: Richard and Ollie Cain and grandson Wesley Cline. He is survived by his wife Tammie Cain, son Darrell (Sandra) Cain, Daughters: Donna Cavanaugh, Kim (Bubba) Smith and Cindy (Don) Rhodes. Grandchildren: Isaac Cain, Tanner and Chase Smith, Tyler Chandler and Devin Clark. Sisters: Joyce Anne (Ed) Nelms and Sandy Cain.

We would like to thank Walnut Ridge ALF for the love and care that you gave to Dad. Also, we thank Trellis Hospice for their help and support while keeping Dad comfortable.

No arrangements are available at this time.