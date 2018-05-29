Business Person of the Year

The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce held its 2018 Small Business Awards breakfast ceremony on Thursday, May 24 at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church. The annual event recognizes small business persons and members of the community who support small business locally. Brooke Cashion was named this year’s Small Business Person of the Year.

