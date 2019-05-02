Business 40 lane closure

A two-week lane closure on eastbound Business 40 is scheduled to begin next week as part of ongoing preparations to tie in a section of the future Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.

A lane will be closed for paving and shoulder work between the South Main Street exit and Hastings Hill Road in Kernersville. A one-lane pattern will be in place around the clock between 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28 and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

Drivers can use N.C. 66, Interstate 40 and U.S. 52 as alternative routes to avoid eastbound Business 40 during the closure. Those who stick with Business 40 should watch for signage ahead of the lane drop and slow down and use caution throughout the work zone. They should also anticipate possible delays.

The paving work is weather dependent and would be rescheduled if rain interferes.