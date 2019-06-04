Burned Children Fund

The Kernersville Firefighter’s Burned Children Fund (BCF) is hosting their first annual Burned Children Fund Golf Tournament on August 31, and they are looking for golfers and sponsors.

Captain Butch Sawtelle, vice president of the Kernersville Firefighter’s BCF, and Firefighter II Josh Weavil, president of the Kernersville Firefighter’s BCF, wanted to hold a golf tournament in order to have more money in the BCF’s account as it was beginning to get low.

