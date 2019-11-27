Bull

Kernersville – Mr. Arthur Linville Bull, 80, passed away November 27, 2019 at his home. He was born May 9, 1939 to the late Jessie Lewis and Venice Virginia King Bull. Arthur was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Goodwill Baptist Church. Arthur loved to hunt, fish, and grow his flowers in his greenhouses, and taking them to sell at the farmers market, where he made many wonderful friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Nancy Mabe and Shirley Myers.

Surviving are; his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia Linville Bull, one son, Scott Bull, granddaughter, Stephanie Bull, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Greg Mullis officiating. Burial will follow in Goodwill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 11:45 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Goodwill Baptist Church 3110 Piney Grove Road Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be directed to www.hayworth-miller.com