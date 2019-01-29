Bulk yard removal

The Town’s Bulk Yard Waste removal is experiencing extended delays as a result of the storm debris generated by the recent ice storm.

As a reminder, Town officials posted the following message for residents: according to Sec. 8-37 of the Town’s Code of Ordinances, “When work that generates bulky yard waste is contracted to landscapers, tree service contractors or other commercial workers, the contracting party is responsible for the removal and disposal of all products.”