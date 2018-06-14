Budget approved

June 14, 2018

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $426.3 million budget for fiscal year 2018-19 without increasing the current property tax rate; however, they did give the okay for a quarter-cent increase to the sales tax, subject to voter approval in November.
For more, see the Tuesday, June 12, 2018 edition.

Previous post:

Next post: