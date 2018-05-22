Bruce the Goose

Bruce the Goose was unfortunately injured recently, but for the last month has been lucky to have a guardian angel in the form of Kernersville’s Denise Bruce.

The vast majority of the top of Bruce’s top beak was sheared or ripped off, making it extremely difficult for him to feed himself. Bruce, fortunately, found his way to the yard of Denise Bruce, who has been taking care of him ever since. For more, see the Thursday, May 10, 2018 edition.