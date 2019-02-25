Browning

Juanita Linville Browning, 98, died peacefully at home as she was surrounded by her family on February 22, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Saturday March 2, 2019 at Oak Ridge United Methodist Church with Rev. Andy Lambert and Rev. Christi Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

A lifelong Guilford County resident, Juanita was the daughter of the late Paulina Ethel Dwiggins and Julius Franklin Linville. She had retired from Burlington Industries serving both in the local offices and the corporate offices in New York. She was the secretary for the Oak Ridge Horse Show for a number of years.

Juanita was a lifelong member of Oak Ridge United Methodist Church and served as Building Fund Treasurer for many years.

In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Wilson Browning; sisters, Pearl Eloise Linville and Mary Linville Rouse; brothers, Walter Saunders “Bud” Linville, James Franklin “Buck” Linville, and Romulus Newton “Buster” Linville.

Survivors include her daughter, Martha Browning Mullis and Tim of Gastonia; sons, John Franklin Browning and Beth of Oak Ridge, and Paul Wilson Browning and Mary of Graham; grandchildren, Cory Wilson Browning and Lindsay, Erin Browning Bull and Brandon of Summerfield, Jordan Franklin Browning, Matthew Holt Browning, and Anna Elizabeth Mullis; great-grandchildren Jason and Allie; and numerous extended family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Ridge United Methodist Church, 2424 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, NC 27310

A very special thank you goes out to Sheila Gallow for all of her love, friendship and companionship given to Juanita and all the Browning family.