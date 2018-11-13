Brown

Cecil Virgil Brown, Jr., 75, went home to be with his Lord November 11, 2018.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Thursday November 15, 2018 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Carter, Rev. Dale Hilton, and Dr. Al Ward offi-ciating. Entombment will be in Westminster Gardens Cemetery in Greensboro.

A native of Carrollton, Alabama, Cecil was the son of the late Sarah Elizabeth Adams and Cecil Virgil Brown, Sr. Cecil served with the United States National Guard for eight years. He gradu-ated from the University of Alabama and loved his “Crimson Tide”. He was retired from the former Texaco Oil in Houston, Texas, now Chevron Corporation. While at Texaco, Cecil served as an Internal Auditor which led him to volunteer with the Houston Chapter of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA). He was honored by being given the IIA’s “Chairman’s Exceptional Vol-unteer Award” out of 70,000 members.

He most recently had operated CB’s Antiques and also did some Estate sales.

Cecil was a longtime member of Main Street United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for thirty-five years with the United in Christ Class. He had volunteered for the Shep-herd’s Center serving on their Board of Directors, served on the advisory board of the Senior En-richment Center,

Survivors include his loving wife of forty-seven years, Ann Byrd Brown of the home; sister Nan-cy Henry of New Bern, Alabama; sisters-in-law Linda Calhoun and B. H. of Greensboro, and Freddie Baldwin and Mike of Kernersville; niece Deanna Baldwin; nephew Brian Calhoun; and four great-nieces, and three great-nephews also survive.

The family will visit with friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service in the sanctuary.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com