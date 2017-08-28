Brown

Kernersville – Mrs. Norma Ilene Ingram Brown, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at her residence. She was born on February 28, 1941 in Patrick Co., VA to Roy and Earnie Marshall Ingram. Ilene was a kind and loving lady with a servant’s heart. She was a hard worker and loved to help others. Ilene loved the Lord and was a faithful prayer warrior. Ilene was a faithful member at First Pentecostal Holiness Church. She loved all animals, domestic or wild, including her pet squirrel, Buster. Ilene was very classy and always looked her best.

In addition to her parents, Ilene was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Melvin Brown; three sisters, Irene Young, Imogene Puckett, and Lorene Ingram; and one brother, Orville Ingram. She is survived by two daughters, Darla Coito (Louie) and Dawn Tucker (Michael); four grandchildren, Krista Coito, Quenton Coito, Dustin Tucker (Ryan), and Lauren Tucker; two great grandchildren, MaKinley Morris and Weston Gray Tucker; She had many friends, but a special thanks goes out to Genelle Hicks for all her kindness; and many extended family members.

A funeral service for Ilene will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Michael Lane officiating. Burial will follow the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Winston-Salem, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.