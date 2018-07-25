The Kernersville YMCA is looking for volunteers to help students from Kernersville schools have the chance to go back-to-school shopping through the Bright Beginnings Program on Saturday, August 11.
For more, see the Tuesday, July 24, 2018 edition.
Bright Beginnings
