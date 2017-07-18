The Kernersville YMCA is looking for volunteers to help students from Kernersville schools have the chance to go back-to-school shopping through the Bright Beginnings Program on Saturday, August 12.
For more, see the Tuesday, July 18, 2017 edition.
Bright Beginnings
The Kernersville YMCA is looking for volunteers to help students from Kernersville schools have the chance to go back-to-school shopping through the Bright Beginnings Program on Saturday, August 12.
Previous post: Car show
Next post: Candidate filings