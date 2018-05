Bridge name

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners showed their support for a Walkertown family’s request to honor their fallen son by unanimously passing a resolution in favor of a request to dedicate a bridge in his honor. Former Walkertown resident and Winston-Salem Police Officer Stephen L. Amos II was killed in the line of duty in February 1995. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 28 & 29, 2018 edition.