A bridge dedication ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church in Walkertown to honor the sacrifice made by the late Winston-Salem Police Officer Stephen L. Amos, II, who was killed in the line of duty in 1995. The community is invited to attend.
For more, see the Thursday, September 6, 2018 edition.
Bridge dedication
A bridge dedication ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church in Walkertown to honor the sacrifice made by the late Winston-Salem Police Officer Stephen L. Amos, II, who was killed in the line of duty in 1995. The community is invited to attend.
Previous post: MSBS
Next post: Visitor center partnership