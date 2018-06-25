Brews for Moo

June 25, 2018

On Friday, June 22, Heather McCrone is hosting the second annual Brews for Moo, a fundraiser for Next Step Ministries in memory of her best friend, Melissa Drumheller Hilton, at The Brewer’s Kettle.
For more, see the Thursday, June 21, 2018 edition.

Previous post:

Next post: