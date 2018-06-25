On Friday, June 22, Heather McCrone is hosting the second annual Brews for Moo, a fundraiser for Next Step Ministries in memory of her best friend, Melissa Drumheller Hilton, at The Brewer’s Kettle.
For more, see the Thursday, June 21, 2018 edition.
Brews for Moo
On Friday, June 22, Heather McCrone is hosting the second annual Brews for Moo, a fundraiser for Next Step Ministries in memory of her best friend, Melissa Drumheller Hilton, at The Brewer’s Kettle.
