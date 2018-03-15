Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Breaking & Entering

March 15, 2018

On February 21 and February 26, several local businesses had their coin operated machines broken into and damaged, according to the Kernersville Police Department (KPD).
Police said as a result of the investigation, Henry Lavon Elder, III was charged with four counts of misdemeanor breaking and entering a coin operated machine
For more information, contact the KPD at 336-996-3177.

Previous post: