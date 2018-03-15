On February 21 and February 26, several local businesses had their coin operated machines broken into and damaged, according to the Kernersville Police Department (KPD).
Police said as a result of the investigation, Henry Lavon Elder, III was charged with four counts of misdemeanor breaking and entering a coin operated machine
For more information, contact the KPD at 336-996-3177.
Breaking & Entering
