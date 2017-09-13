Branscome

Winston-Salem – Miranda Caye Branscome, 47, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Miranda was born on January 14, 1970 in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Miranda was a member of First Christian Church in Kernersville and was employed by Bank of America.

Surviving are her husband of 25 years, Roy Branscome; two daughters, Katherine Branscome, and Haileigh Branscome; one son, Nicholas Branscome, all of the home; her mother, Sharon Holbert (husband, Cary) of Columbia, SC; a grandmother, Betty Holbert, of Milton, WV; two sisters, Melanie Lancaster (Wilson) and Monica Holbert (Kenneth Proffitt), both of Columbia, SC; one brother, Marc Holbert (Tiffany), of Misenheimer, NC; a niece, Makynlie Holbert of Misenheimer, NC; a nephew, Gabriel W. Lancaster of Columbia, SC; a sister-in-law, Karen Sadler (Dan); and brother-in-law, David Branscome (Amy).

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 14, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4 Oak Branch Drive – A, Greensboro, NC 27407. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.