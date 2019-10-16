Brandon

Kernersville – Surrounded by her family, Mrs. Berlene Jackson Brandon went home to be with her heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Mrs. Brandon was born June 22, 1926 in Sampson County to the late William Almon and Rosella Carroll Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband Ted Clanton Brandon. She was also preceded in death by her brother William (Bill) Waylon Jackson and sisters, Gilma Pecone, Selma Tew, and Avis Naylor.

Mrs. Brandon is survived by her sons, Rex Brandon of Dunn, NC and Gary Porter and wife Brenda of Charlotte, NC; four grandchildren, Lisa Stathakis, Steve Porter, Carol Ann Williams and Ashley Bullard. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren; Leah Williams, Davis Williams, George Michael Stathakis, Dalton Porter, Alexis Stathakis, Tucker Porter, Avery Bullard and Harper Bullard.

Prior to her retirement Mrs. Brandon worked as a nurse aide and Farm Journal Sales, Nutralite Sales, Autograph Ball and Dawn Acres Golf Course. She was very dedicated and a hard worker in all she did.

Mrs. Brandon expressed her love for her family and friends through being there for them. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart and showed it in many ways.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Piney Grove Nursing Home staff for their compassion and care during her stay there. Also, her friends who supported her with visits and care, and prayers. There are no words to describe how much we appreciate your support for our Mom.

The funeral service for Mrs. Brandon will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Chapel in Kernersville, NC with Pastor Fred Baker officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:45 AM Saturday morning prior to the service in the chapel. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 PM Saturday at the Robert’s Grove Free Will Baptist Church, on Robert’s Grove Church Rd., Dunn, NC 28334.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Colfax Baptist Church WMU, 9516 Hwy. 421, Colfax, NC 27235 or Robert’s Grove FWB Women’s Auxiliary, 725 Robert’s Grove Church Rd., Dunn, NC 28334, which she was a member of for many years.