Bradley

Kernersville – Samuel Mitchell Bradley, 70, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2017 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born on September 30, 1946 in Asheville, NC to James Wesley and Virginia Card Bradley. He graduated from Davidson College with a Bachelors in History and from NC State with his Masters in Accounting. Samuel was self-employed as a CPA since 1984. Samuel was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Sally Bradley; one son, James Bernard Bradley (Jordan); mother, Virginia Bradley; one grandson, Samuel Griffin Bradley; and two sisters, Sarah Davis (Rudy) and Nancy Gettys (Bill). A memorial service for Samuel will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with The Rt. Rev. Lane A. Sapp and Rev. Judy M. Knopf officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.