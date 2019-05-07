Brackett

Clyde Harrison Brackett, 94, of Morganton passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Born in Burke County, NC on March 4, 1925, he was the son of the late Ben Harrison Brackett and Nettie Flynn Brackett. Clyde was a member of Morganton Seventh-day Adventist Church where he had served as a deacon and a Sabbath school teacher. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII and an active pilot. He was the founder and owner of Southeast Lumber and Brackett Brothers Corporation. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who loved Jesus and was awaiting his return.

Clyde is survived by his sons, Ted Harrison Brackett (Jeanette) of Morganton and Steve Carroll Brackett (Peggy) of Colfax, NC; daughter, Theresa Brackett-Lyles (Mike) of Morganton; daughter-in-law, Sheila Brackett of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Angela Veness, Chad Brackett (Cheryl), Wayne Brackett, Jr., Bryant Brackett (Stacy), Kristin Johnson (Chris), Thad Brackett (Joyce), Pastor Michael Brackett (Dawn), Stephanie Brackett, Christina Brackett, Lauren Reed (Jeremy), Lindsey Seefong (Adam), and Dr. Ben Lyles; and sisters, Clara Andrews and Ellen Hardin.

In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Lucille Bollinger Brackett; son, Wayne Tilman Brackett, Sr.; brother, Fons Brackett; and sisters, Edna Manz, Edith Maples, Margie Brown, and Blanche Serra.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Morganton Seventh-day Adventist Church. The funeral will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the church with Pastors Michael Brackett, Barry Mahorney, and Steve Bietz officiating. Burial will follow in the Brackett Family Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Morganton Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

