Boy succumbs to injuries

An 11-year-old boy from Stokesdale died Sunday after being struck by an SUV while out trunk-or-treating on Friday night in Oak Ridge.

Noah Chambers was hit around 7 p.m. as he was crossing Haw River Road to attend a trunk-or-treat event at Bethel United Methodist Church. He was transported to Brenner Children’s Hospital at Wake Forest Medical Center in Winston-Salem, but was unresponsive and unable to breathe on his own, ultimately succumbing to massive head trauma, those close to the family reported Sunday evening.

A GoFundMe campaign (www.gofundme.com/f/noah-chambers) is raising money to help pay for Noah’s medical bills and funeral expenses. The campaign has already surpassed its goal of $10,000, raising more than $14,000 by Monday afternoon. For more, see the Tuesday, November 5, 2019 edition.