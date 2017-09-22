One of the Kernersville Police Department’s longest serving team members will be retiring at the end of the month, closing out a career in law enforcement that began 32 years ago in Winston-Salem.
Captain Steve Bowman officially becomes a private citizen on October 1, 2017. For more, see the Tuesday, September 19, 2017 edition.
Bowman retiring
