Bowman retiring

September 22, 2017

One of the Kernersville Police Department’s longest serving team members will be retiring at the end of the month, closing out a career in law enforcement that began 32 years ago in Winston-Salem.
Captain Steve Bowman officially becomes a private citizen on October 1, 2017. For more, see the Tuesday, September 19, 2017 edition.

