Bowling tournament

Triad First in Families is hosting a bowling tournament fundraiser at Countryside Lanes on Saturday, September 28 from 1 – 3 p.m. TFIF is a local nonprofit family support program that provides support to individuals diagnosed with intellectual/developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injury in Forsyth, Davie and Stokes counties.

