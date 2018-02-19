Big Brothers Big Sisters Services is expanding its annual signature Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraising event to include Kernersville, giving the local community the opportunity to participate in a fun afternoon to support the services the organization provides for children. The event will be held Friday, March 9 at Countryside Lanes.
Bowl for Kids’ Sake
