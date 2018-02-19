Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Bowl for Kids’ Sake

February 19, 2018

Big Brothers Big Sisters Services is expanding its annual signature Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraising event to include Kernersville, giving the local community the opportunity to participate in a fun afternoon to support the services the organization provides for children. The event will be held Friday, March 9 at Countryside Lanes.
