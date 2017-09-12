Bovender

Mr. Walter “Sonny” Grey Bovender, Sr., 80, of Kernersville, NC, passed away Sunday, Septem-ber 10, 2017. He was born November 10, 1936 in Forsyth County to Ruth Irene Bradley Boven-der and Elder Sofonia Bovender. Mr. Bovender was a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy (Boatswains Mate on the USS Ajax AR-6). He retired from Roadway as a truckdriver in 1996 after 36 years of service. Mr. Bovender was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Faye Beazley Bovender. Surviving are his daughter, Tammy White (Michael) of Thomasville; two sons, Grey Bovender (Cindy) of Clemmons and Mark Bovender (Renee) of Winston-Salem; five grandchildren, Matthew Bovender (Jessica) of Durham, Natalie Bovender (Justin) of Lewisville, Ethan White of Thomasville, Zachary Bovender of Raleigh and Samantha Womack (Dalton) of Concord; a sister-in-law, Margie Eason (Paul) of Martinsville, VA; a niece, Rachel Eason of Chattanooga, TN and a nephew, Stephen Eason of Charlottesville, VA. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Inter-ment will follow in Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Operation North State, 151 Windemere Court, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. (A military service organization that supports North Carolina’s deployed troops and veterans-in-need.www.operationnorthstate.com) Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.