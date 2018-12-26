Kernersville Police Chief Tim Summers joined other local law enforcement leaders and representatives from around the Triad last Friday night in helping kick off this year’s Holiday Booze It & Lose It campaign, a program coordinated by the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program to keep impaired drivers off the state’s roads.
Booze It & Lose It
