Bond changes

January 29, 2019

Speakers at last Tuesday night’s Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education meeting implored members not to disrupt the schedule of the 2016 bond projects in order to sooner facilitate a stadium for R.J. Reynolds High School, especially not at the expense of other needs around the district.
For more, see the Tuesday, January 29, 2019 edition.

