Speakers at last Tuesday night’s Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education meeting implored members not to disrupt the schedule of the 2016 bond projects in order to sooner facilitate a stadium for R.J. Reynolds High School, especially not at the expense of other needs around the district.
For more, see the Tuesday, January 29, 2019 edition.
Bond changes
Speakers at last Tuesday night’s Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education meeting implored members not to disrupt the schedule of the 2016 bond projects in order to sooner facilitate a stadium for R.J. Reynolds High School, especially not at the expense of other needs around the district.
Previous post: Road projects
Next post: Bulk yard removal