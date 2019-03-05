Body found

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded on Monday to a report of a vehicle being located down an embankment, submersed under water. The vehicle was in a creek in the 7400 Block of Watkins Ford Road. Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s (WSPD) Criminal Investigations Division and the NC Highway Patrol (NCHP) responded to assist.

The vehicle located was a 1989 Oldsmobile. Kristen McNeal was located inside the vehicle deceased. McNeal was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

The NCHP assisted by conducting a traffic collision investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the WSPD at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.