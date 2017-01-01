Board votes on budget

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a nearly $33.6 million budget ordinance for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020-21 following a public hearing on Tuesday night and then a separate meeting Thursday afternoon to take action.

State law governing remote meetings, where members of an elected body participate from different locations by telephone or computer, require that those bodies wait at least 24 hours after a public hearing.

