A state House bill in the N.C. General Assembly that would have staggered Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education elections every four years failed to make it out of committee on Wednesday, a day after a majority of school board members opposed the bill along with another that would allow county commissioners final say on any changes to school choice.
For more, see the Thursday, April 11, 2019 edition.
Board of Education terms
A state House bill in the N.C. General Assembly that would have staggered Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education elections every four years failed to make it out of committee on Wednesday, a day after a majority of school board members opposed the bill along with another that would allow county commissioners final say on any changes to school choice.
Previous post: Rescue Member of the Year
Next post: Good Friday Cross Walk