The Kernersville Board of Aldermen will hold their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 2, beginning at 7 p.m. in municipal council chambers at Town Hall, located at 134 East Mountain Street.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 29 & 30, 2018 edition.
Board of Aldermen meeting
The Kernersville Board of Aldermen will hold their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 2, beginning at 7 p.m. in municipal council chambers at Town Hall, located at 134 East Mountain Street.
Previous post: FTCC new director
Next post: Helping Florence victims