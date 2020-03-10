The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville is hosting their 27th annual Auction Gala on April 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Summerfield Farms, with tickets available now. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m.
The gala event will include a sit-down buffet dinner from Above & Beyond Catering, drinks by RH Barringer and American Premium Beverage, restaurant wildcard for restaurant gift cards, Fitzapedia – wine, beer and spirit pull, live and silent auction, and Golden Ticket drawing.
For more, see the Tuesday, March 10, 2020 edition.
Blue Jean Gala
