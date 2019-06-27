The Chad Greene Memorial Blood Drive will be held at Union Cross Fire Department (UCFD) on Saturday, June 29 from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
The event will be held in the Chad Eric Greene Memorial Training Room at the UCFD, located at 4401 High Point Road in Kernersville. For more, see the Thursday, June 27, 2019 edition.
Blood Drive
