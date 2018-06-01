On Thursday, May 24, First Presbyterian Church finalized its newly erected Blessing Box, located in the parking lot at the front of the church to help alleviate hunger for those in need in the Kernersville community.
For more, see the Thursday, May 31, 2018 edition.
Blessing Box
