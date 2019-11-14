Blackburn

Jean M. Blackburn, 81, went home to be with her Lord November 14, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 10:00AM Monday November 18, 2019 at Kernersville First Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Stephen Martin and Rev. Tommy Blackburn officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 6:00PM until 7:30PM Sunday evening at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home.

A lifelong resident of Forsyth County, Jean was the daughter of the late Ola Mae Lawson Mustin and Lindsay Anderson Mustin, but was raised by her grandmother, the late Della Mae Lawson.

Jean was a longtime member of First Baptist Church. She had served on the Kernersville Historical Society, was a real estate broker, taught ceramic classes for Forsyth Tech, and an avid craft artist.

Survivors include her loving husband of almost 65 years, Chad Blackburn of the home; daughter, Dianne Graham and Blake of Belews Creek; son, Keith Blackburn and Lori of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Laura Graham, Jessica Barton, Janice Little, Blake Graham II, Sarah Andrews, and Alyssa Blackburn; great-grandchildren, Brooke, MacKenzie, Myra, Summer, CeCe, Erin, JoyAnna, Addison, and a ninth great-grandchild due soon.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

“The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Summerstone Rehabilitation Center and also Liberty Home Care and Hospice for all their love and care for Jean.”