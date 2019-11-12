Binkley

Willis “Jean” York Binkley, 89, passed away Tuesday November 12, 2019 at her home in Kerner Ridge Assisted Living.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be 3:00PM Sunday November 17, 2019 at Kernersville Moravian Church. Burial will follow the service in God’s Acre at Kernersville Moravian Church. The family will visit with friends at 2:00 pm at the church prior to the service.

Jean was born October 6, 1930 to the late Sally Miller and Joel York. She graduated from Old Town High School. She worked at various businesses in accounting roles to include: Modern Chevrolet, Bob Neil Pontiac-Buick and Davis Department Store. Her greatest role was being a wife, mother and grandmother at which she excelled. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Kernersville Chapter. Her passions in life were loving her family, her family’s friends, cooking, and traveling to the beach.

Preceded in death was her loving husband Donald Eugene Binkley.

Survivors include her daughter, Donna Binkley Tingler and husband Joseph F. Tingler; son, Jeffrey Scott Binkley and his significant other, Lisa Faircloth; grandsons, Joseph Donald Tingler and his significant other, Fether Morrow, and Zachary York Binkley and his wife, Samantha; great granddaughter, Caelynne Binkley; sister, Opal York Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Memorial donations may be made to Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 S. Main St., Kernersville, NC 27284 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston –Salem, NC 27103.