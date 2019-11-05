Binkley

Tina Marie Holman Hess Binkley, 58, went home to be with the Lord and gained her Angel wings on November 5, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Sunday November 10, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Gary Cobbler officiating. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.

A native of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, “Sweet Tina” was the daughter of Donna Arnita Gordon and Larry Dean Holman. Tina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She will be missed by all who loved her and her family.

Survivors include her loving husband of almost 25 years, Kenneth Binkley of the home; daughter, Jennifer Marie Binkley of Kernersville; sons, Jason Binkley and wife Amanda, Ronald Vergantino, Paul “KK” Hess, and Kenny Binkley, Jr. all of Kernersville; sister-in-law Mona Holmes and husband Bill of Kernersville, and mother-in-law Pat Binkley of Kernersville; grandchildren, Rex William, Rex Wyatt, Charlee Marie, Jackson Lee, Bella Jane and Landon Alan; sister, Betty Wright of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Larry Dean Holman, Jr. and Andrea of Walnut Cove; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

