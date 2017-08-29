Hundreds of Kernersville residents attended a N.C. Department of Transportation drop-in meeting Thursday at Faith Church to see how plans to widen Hopkins Road and extend Big Mill Farm Road have progressed since a community input session last year.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 26 & 27, 2017 edition.
Big Mill Farm
Hundreds of Kernersville residents attended a N.C. Department of Transportation drop-in meeting Thursday at Faith Church to see how plans to widen Hopkins Road and extend Big Mill Farm Road have progressed since a community input session last year.
Previous post: New safe house
Next post: Oktoberfest